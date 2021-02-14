NEXT Financial Group Inc Has $2.91 Million Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,932 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $2,913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PG. Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 42,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,926,000 after acquiring an additional 6,382 shares in the last quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 6,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,000 after acquiring an additional 1,307 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 147,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,435,000 after acquiring an additional 2,970 shares in the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC grew its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 3,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 10,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,431,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 408,880 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.71, for a total value of $52,626,944.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $689,499.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 95,163 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.65, for a total transaction of $12,433,045.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 224,749 shares in the company, valued at $29,363,456.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 810,610 shares of company stock worth $107,154,706. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PG shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $128.00 target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Independent Research raised shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Procter & Gamble presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.75.

NYSE PG opened at $127.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $314.26 billion, a PE ratio of 24.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $94.34 and a 52 week high of $146.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $137.18.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $19.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.23 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.7907 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 21st. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.72%.

The Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

