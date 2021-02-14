NextCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTC) Short Interest Update

NextCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTC) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,840,000 shares, a growth of 155.3% from the January 14th total of 720,800 shares. Approximately 10.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 383,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.8 days.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NXTC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NextCure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Bank of America cut shares of NextCure from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in NextCure during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $173,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in NextCure by 263.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 127,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after acquiring an additional 92,443 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in NextCure by 177.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 51,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 32,770 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in NextCure during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $115,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in NextCure by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 77,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,665,000 after acquiring an additional 8,335 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NXTC traded down $0.50 on Friday, reaching $13.38. 361,525 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 288,939. NextCure has a one year low of $7.91 and a one year high of $50.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $368.66 million, a PE ratio of -11.84 and a beta of -0.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.53. The company has a current ratio of 51.73, a quick ratio of 51.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

NextCure, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing novel immunomedicines to treat cancer and other immune-related diseases by restoring normal immune function. Its lead product candidate is NC318, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of advanced or metastatic solid tumors.

