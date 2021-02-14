Ninety One North America Inc. Acquires 124,668 Shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Ninety One North America Inc. boosted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 144.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 211,147 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 124,668 shares during the period. Check Point Software Technologies makes up 1.7% of Ninety One North America Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Ninety One North America Inc. owned 0.15% of Check Point Software Technologies worth $28,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CHKP. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 2.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 108,323 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,701,000 after purchasing an additional 2,720 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 23.7% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 460 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 2.8% in the third quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 6,102 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies in the third quarter worth $207,000. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 2.5% during the third quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,573 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. 67.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Check Point Software Technologies alerts:

Shares of CHKP opened at $120.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.56 billion, a PE ratio of 20.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.66. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $80.06 and a fifty-two week high of $139.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $123.63.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.06. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 41.47% and a return on equity of 25.10%. The business had revenue of $563.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $556.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. OTR Global raised shares of Check Point Software Technologies to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $143.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $141.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.57.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile; Check Point Network Security, security gateways and software platforms that support small business and large enterprise data center and telco-grade environment; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

See Also: The risks of owning bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHKP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP).

Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.