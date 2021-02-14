Ninety One North America Inc. Buys 87,942 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Ninety One North America Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 147.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 147,773 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 87,942 shares during the period. The Estée Lauder Companies accounts for approximately 2.4% of Ninety One North America Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Ninety One North America Inc.’s holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies were worth $39,336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in EL. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in The Estée Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 312.5% in the 3rd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. 54.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, major shareholder Lal Family Partners Lp sold 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.06, for a total value of $488,120,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Paul J. Fribourg sold 4,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.52, for a total transaction of $1,081,871.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,617,186.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,015,146 shares of company stock valued at $491,827,782. 13.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EL opened at $290.25 on Friday. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a one year low of $137.01 and a one year high of $291.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $257.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $233.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 176.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.92. The Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 32.72%. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.46%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on EL. DA Davidson raised their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $259.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on The Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $311.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $272.00 to $307.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. TheStreet upgraded The Estée Lauder Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $254.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $274.18.

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

