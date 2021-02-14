Ninety One North America Inc. Buys Shares of 87,755 Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Ninety One North America Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 87,755 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,956,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LEA. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Lear by 12.8% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 5,204 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund boosted its position in Lear by 24.8% during the third quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 2,754 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Lear by 1.5% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 13,195 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in Lear by 9.0% during the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 2,205 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in Lear by 12.4% during the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 143,916 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $15,694,000 after purchasing an additional 15,865 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.77% of the company’s stock.

LEA stock opened at $159.67 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $160.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $9.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.62. Lear Co. has a 52-week low of $63.20 and a 52-week high of $170.68.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The auto parts company reported $3.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.19. Lear had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 0.50%. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.64 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lear Co. will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 3rd. Lear’s payout ratio is presently 7.15%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LEA. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lear in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Lear from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lear from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $166.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Argus upgraded Lear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Lear from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $149.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Lear presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.47.

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, South America, and internationally. Its Seating segment offers leather and fabric products, seat covers, recliner mechanisms, seat tracks and foams, seat structures and mechanisms, and headrests for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, and sport utility vehicles.

