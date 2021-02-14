Ninety One North America Inc. Grows Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Ninety One North America Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 46.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,369 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,260 shares during the quarter. Ninety One North America Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $5,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RTX. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Price Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 68.2% in the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 52.5% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. 75.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:RTX opened at $72.61 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.98. The company has a market cap of $110.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $40.72 and a 52 week high of $91.24.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $16.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.07 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a positive return on equity of 8.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 23.00%.

Raytheon Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, December 7th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 4.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. DZ Bank raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.00.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates in four businesses: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

