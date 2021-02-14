Ninety One North America Inc. Has $3.67 Million Stock Position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Ninety One North America Inc. raised its stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 68.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 140,966 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,322 shares during the period. Ninety One North America Inc.’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $3,668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 42,857,825 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $1,115,161,000 after buying an additional 2,403,986 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 2.2% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,409,068 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $178,437,000 after buying an additional 245,620 shares in the last quarter. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP lifted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 92.4% in the third quarter. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP now owns 10,743,571 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $168,008,000 after purchasing an additional 5,158,588 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 29.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,555,718 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $149,451,000 after purchasing an additional 2,145,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 1.9% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,114,544 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $79,991,000 after purchasing an additional 97,793 shares in the last quarter. 72.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FCX. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $14.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James set a $32.00 price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.12.

NYSE:FCX opened at $31.23 on Friday. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a one year low of $4.82 and a one year high of $33.97. The company has a market cap of $45.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -346.96 and a beta of 2.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The natural resource company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. Freeport-McMoRan had a negative net margin of 0.73% and a positive return on equity of 1.56%. The firm had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Richard C. Adkerson sold 467,887 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.17, for a total value of $11,776,715.79. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,724,573 shares in the company, valued at $93,747,502.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kathleen L. Quirk sold 485,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.27, for a total transaction of $12,255,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,890,655 shares in the company, valued at $47,776,851.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

