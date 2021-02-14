Ninety One North America Inc. Has $9.37 Million Stock Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Ninety One North America Inc. decreased its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 160,172 shares of the company’s stock after selling 602 shares during the quarter. Ninety One North America Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $9,365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDLZ. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 73.3% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 496.0% during the 4th quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. 75.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $55.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.32, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.61. Mondelez International, Inc. has a one year low of $41.19 and a one year high of $60.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $57.01 and its 200-day moving average is $56.96.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 11.99%. The company had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.315 dividend. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.01%.

Mondelez International declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, December 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 4.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

MDLZ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Mondelez International from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Mondelez International from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Mondelez International from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Mondelez International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.33.

In related news, Director Peter W. May sold 1,009,875 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total value of $56,199,543.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Patrick Siewert acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $58.42 per share, with a total value of $116,840.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 37,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,205,355. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,243,721 shares of company stock valued at $69,334,961. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Recommended Story: Return On Assets

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.