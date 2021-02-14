Ninety One SA PTY Ltd Acquires 220 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Ninety One SA PTY Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 29.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $111,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ninety One North America Inc. increased its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 105,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,199,000 after acquiring an additional 25,175 shares during the period. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter worth about $218,000. Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter worth about $2,421,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,046,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $581,803,000 after acquiring an additional 721,843 shares during the period. Finally, HCR Wealth Advisors increased its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 18,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares during the period. 87.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Monday, January 25th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.00.

Shares of ICE traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $111.07. The stock had a trading volume of 1,681,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,420,718. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.51 and a 12 month high of $119.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.39 billion, a PE ratio of 30.60, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $114.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.94.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 26.19%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. This is a boost from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.93%.

In related news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $118,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider David S. Goone sold 5,514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $578,970.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 186,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,555,515. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 91,822 shares of company stock valued at $10,009,275 over the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates in two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

