Ninety One SA PTY Ltd Decreases Position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Ninety One SA PTY Ltd cut its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 17.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 94 shares during the quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prospector Partners LLC raised its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 8.8% during the third quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 55,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,337,000 after purchasing an additional 4,450 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 29,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,441,000 after buying an additional 2,038 shares during the last quarter. MU Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. MU Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 39,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,561,000 after buying an additional 3,120 shares during the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 3,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 5,480.6% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 186,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,834,000 after buying an additional 183,270 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $126.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Piper Sandler cut Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.72.

Shares of MMC remained flat at $$112.80 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,339,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,741,709. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.33 and a 12-month high of $120.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $112.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $57.21 billion, a PE ratio of 28.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.86.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.06. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.20% and a net margin of 11.91%. The firm had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a $0.465 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.91%.

In related news, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 32,439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.91, for a total value of $3,727,565.49. Also, CEO Daniel S. Glaser sold 314,516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.39, for a total value of $36,292,001.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 101,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,662,928.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 353,613 shares of company stock valued at $40,786,369 in the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

