Ninety One SA PTY Ltd Has $1.10 Million Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Ninety One SA PTY Ltd decreased its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 9.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,065 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 1,754 shares during the quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $1,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TJX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,483,717 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $892,758,000 after purchasing an additional 2,665,468 shares during the last quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in The TJX Companies by 71.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 5,485,000 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $305,240,000 after acquiring an additional 2,285,000 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in The TJX Companies by 63.6% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,646,914 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $314,199,000 after acquiring an additional 2,195,285 shares during the last quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in The TJX Companies during the 3rd quarter worth about $97,388,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in The TJX Companies by 47.4% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,149,836 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $286,512,000 after acquiring an additional 1,655,062 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Michael F. Hines sold 20,000 shares of The TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.79, for a total transaction of $1,235,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 77,892 shares of The TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.22, for a total value of $4,768,548.24. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 269,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,514,401.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TJX opened at $68.00 on Friday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.72 and a 1-year high of $70.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.64 billion, a PE ratio of 113.34, a P/E/G ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.93.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.31. The TJX Companies had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 14.34%. The firm had revenue of $10.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. This is a boost from The TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 10th. The TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 38.95%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of The TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $69.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of The TJX Companies in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.31.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

