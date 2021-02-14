Ninety One SA PTY Ltd Raises Stock Holdings in Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI)

Ninety One SA PTY Ltd boosted its stake in Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,259 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 690 shares during the period. Resideo Technologies makes up approximately 0.9% of Ninety One SA PTY Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd’s holdings in Resideo Technologies were worth $2,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of REZI. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Resideo Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $11,299,000. Greenlight Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Resideo Technologies by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. now owns 2,173,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,909,000 after buying an additional 228,800 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in Resideo Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,866,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Resideo Technologies by 834.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 162,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,791,000 after acquiring an additional 145,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Resideo Technologies by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,202,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,225,000 after acquiring an additional 142,712 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jack R. Lazar acquired 6,666 shares of Resideo Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $99,990.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 43,052 shares in the company, valued at $645,780. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE REZI opened at $26.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Resideo Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.72 and a twelve month high of $26.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.81. The stock has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -100.04 and a beta of 2.62.

REZI has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Resideo Technologies in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Resideo Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Resideo Technologies in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Resideo Technologies in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Roth Capital raised Resideo Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.85.

About Resideo Technologies

Resideo Technologies, Inc provides critical comfort, thermal, and security solutions primarily in residential environments in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products & Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution. It offers home products, services, and technologies, including temperature and humidity control, water, air, and software solutions; and residential thermal solutions, such as boiler products, storage gas water heating solutions, ducted solutions, and thermal adjacency solutions.

