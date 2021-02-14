Ninety One SA PTY Ltd Reduces Position in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Ninety One SA PTY Ltd lessened its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,647 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,482 shares during the period. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $1,668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 18.6% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 87,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,297,000 after acquiring an additional 13,753 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 61.3% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 191,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,378,000 after acquiring an additional 72,720 shares in the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $685,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 877.4% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 86,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,259,000 after acquiring an additional 77,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Usca Ria LLC raised its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 63,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,637,000 after acquiring an additional 5,957 shares in the last quarter. 59.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Wheaton Precious Metals alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial assumed coverage on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wheaton Precious Metals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.27.

Shares of WPM stock opened at $40.21 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.38. The company has a market cap of $18.07 billion, a PE ratio of 50.90, a PEG ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 12-month low of $18.66 and a 12-month high of $57.89.

About Wheaton Precious Metals

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, and palladium ores. It has agreements for 20 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

Further Reading: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM).

Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.