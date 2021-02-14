Ninety One SA PTY Ltd Sells 128 Shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Ninety One SA PTY Ltd cut its holdings in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 28.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 326 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 128 shares during the period. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd’s holdings in NVR were worth $1,333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in NVR by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,545 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,275,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of NVR by 400.0% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 10 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of NVR by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 289 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of NVR by 39.7% in the 3rd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 109 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVR in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,237,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.07% of the company’s stock.

NVR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on NVR in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5,558.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NVR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4,200.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of NVR from $5,300.00 to $5,400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of NVR from $4,000.00 to $4,620.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,944.50.

NVR stock opened at $4,700.02 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4,278.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4,147.27. The stock has a market cap of $17.48 billion, a PE ratio of 21.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 6.08, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. NVR, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,043.01 and a 1 year high of $4,806.54.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The construction company reported $76.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $79.82 by ($2.89). The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. NVR had a return on equity of 33.14% and a net margin of 12.16%. NVR’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $64.41 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that NVR, Inc. will post 229.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVR declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, December 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $300.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to buy up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, insider Eugene James Bredow sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,520.00, for a total value of $4,520,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,253,520. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 463 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,500.00, for a total value of $2,083,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,587,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,563 shares of company stock valued at $11,206,876. Corporate insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

