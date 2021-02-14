Ninety One UK Ltd Grows Stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Ninety One UK Ltd increased its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,696,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 238,838 shares during the quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $112,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 40,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after buying an additional 5,020 shares during the last quarter. Woodstock Corp grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 157,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,779,000 after buying an additional 6,951 shares during the last quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 174,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,280,000 after buying an additional 4,373 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at $1,044,000. Finally, Aspen Investment Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 36,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after buying an additional 2,249 shares during the last quarter. 68.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE BAC traded up $0.49 on Friday, reaching $33.37. 37,468,264 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,326,000. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $288.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.95 and a fifty-two week high of $35.08.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $20.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.76 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 19.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, January 19th that allows the company to repurchase $2.90 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.49%.

BAC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $27.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Bank of America currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.13.

Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

