Ninety One UK Ltd Has $127.15 Million Stock Position in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Ninety One UK Ltd lowered its position in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,790,868 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 29,619 shares during the quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd owned approximately 0.67% of Ingersoll Rand worth $127,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Ingersoll Rand in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ingersoll Rand in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ingersoll Rand in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Ingersoll Rand in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Ingersoll Rand in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.91% of the company’s stock.

In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 28,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total value of $1,291,173.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 228,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,295,983.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael J. Scheske sold 2,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $107,207.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $154,771. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,574 shares of company stock valued at $1,562,564. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

IR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $47.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. UBS Group upgraded Ingersoll Rand from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ingersoll Rand currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.40.

NYSE:IR traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $43.92. 1,683,265 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,862,071. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.03. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.01 and a 12 month high of $47.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -118.70 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

About Ingersoll Rand

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides mission-critical flow control and compression equipment, and associated aftermarket parts, consumables, and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Industrials, Energy, and Medical. The Industrials segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of air compression, vacuum, and blower products, as well as offers associated aftermarket parts, consumables, and services.

