Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 5,200 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in Quotient Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $76,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Quotient Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $80,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Quotient Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $81,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Quotient Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Quotient Technology by 40.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 14,742 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 4,239 shares during the period. 70.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Quotient Technology alerts:

Shares of NYSE:QUOT opened at $12.71 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.65. Quotient Technology Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.55 and a twelve month high of $13.68. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -22.70 and a beta of 0.85.

Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.23). Quotient Technology had a negative return on equity of 17.49% and a negative net margin of 11.77%. Analysts expect that Quotient Technology Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Quotient Technology news, CEO Steven R. Boal sold 41,502 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total transaction of $415,435.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,535,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,392,997.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Andrew J. Gessow acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.40 per share, with a total value of $37,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 59,346 shares in the company, valued at $439,160.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Quotient Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Quotient Technology from $7.60 to $7.80 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Quotient Technology in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Quotient Technology has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.63.

Quotient Technology Profile

Quotient Technology Inc, a digital marketing company, provides technology and services that offers power integrated digital promotions and media programs for consumer packaged goods (CPGs) brands and retailers. The company offers programs across its network, including its flagship consumer brand Coupons.com and retail partners' properties.

Read More: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT).

Receive News & Ratings for Quotient Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quotient Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.