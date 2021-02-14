Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Buys 800 Shares of Vivint Smart Home, Inc. (NYSE:VVNT)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vivint Smart Home, Inc. (NYSE:VVNT) by 39.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,850 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vivint Smart Home were worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Vivint Smart Home by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 18,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vivint Smart Home during the third quarter valued at $206,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Vivint Smart Home by 4.8% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 110,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,883,000 after acquiring an additional 5,064 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Group Inc increased its position in shares of Vivint Smart Home by 8.9% during the third quarter. Blackstone Group Inc now owns 117,366,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,004,616,000 after buying an additional 9,633,858 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vivint Smart Home during the third quarter worth $514,000. 78.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vivint Smart Home alerts:

NYSE:VVNT opened at $17.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.21 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.29. Vivint Smart Home, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.51 and a 12 month high of $32.00.

VVNT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Vivint Smart Home from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Vivint Smart Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Vivint Smart Home from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.43.

Vivint Smart Home Company Profile

Vivint Smart Home, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the sale, installation, servicing, and monitoring of smart home and security systems primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's smart home platform includes cloud-enabled smart home operating systems; Vivint Assist, an AI-driven smart home automation and assistance software; software-enabled smart home devices; and tech-enabled services to educate, manage, and support the smart home.

See Also: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Vivint Smart Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vivint Smart Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.