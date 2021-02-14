Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC) by 32.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,700 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hanmi Financial were worth $65,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Hanmi Financial by 677.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 366,442 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,008,000 after acquiring an additional 319,307 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hanmi Financial by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,561,110 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,475,000 after acquiring an additional 155,428 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Hanmi Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $691,000. AJO LP purchased a new position in shares of Hanmi Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $548,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Hanmi Financial by 189.1% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 98,024 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $805,000 after acquiring an additional 64,123 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Hanmi Financial alerts:

Hanmi Financial stock opened at $15.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $470.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.35. Hanmi Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $7.15 and a 1-year high of $17.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.44.

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.11. Hanmi Financial had a return on equity of 5.56% and a net margin of 11.41%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hanmi Financial Co. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. This is a boost from Hanmi Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Hanmi Financial’s payout ratio is currently 37.74%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on HAFC shares. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Hanmi Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hanmi Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hanmi Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.33.

Hanmi Financial Company Profile

Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, interest-bearing checking and savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

See Also: What does the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) measure?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Hanmi Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanmi Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.