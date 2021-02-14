Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $55,000 Stock Position in Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) by 22.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Axonics Modulation Technologies were worth $55,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its position in Axonics Modulation Technologies by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 781,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,905,000 after acquiring an additional 38,219 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Axonics Modulation Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $510,000. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Axonics Modulation Technologies by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 48,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,450,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in Axonics Modulation Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,652,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Axonics Modulation Technologies by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,531,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,219,000 after acquiring an additional 98,341 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Axonics Modulation Technologies alerts:

In other Axonics Modulation Technologies news, Director Robert E. Mcnamara sold 9,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.83, for a total value of $475,125.61. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $388,725. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Rinda Sama sold 3,217 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.58, for a total transaction of $172,366.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 100,440 shares in the company, valued at $5,381,575.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 89,988 shares of company stock valued at $4,503,795 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 25.74% of the company’s stock.

AXNX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies from $50.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies from $51.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Axonics Modulation Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.80.

NASDAQ:AXNX opened at $54.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 8.62, a quick ratio of 7.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.83 and a beta of 0.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.73. Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.25 and a 12 month high of $58.77.

About Axonics Modulation Technologies

Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of sacral neuromodulation (SNM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company's SNM systems are used to treat patients with overactive bladder, including urinary urge incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, as well as fecal incontinence, and non-obstructive urinary retention.

Featured Story: Do back-end load funds outperform no-load funds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX).

Receive News & Ratings for Axonics Modulation Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axonics Modulation Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.