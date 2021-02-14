Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $63,000 Position in Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) by 843.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,405 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Esperion Therapeutics were worth $63,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESPR. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 230.0% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 12,650.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 211,660 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 210,000 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 1,041.7% during the 3rd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,740 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period.

NASDAQ ESPR opened at $29.86 on Friday. Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.90 and a 1 year high of $76.98. The firm has a market cap of $832.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.76 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.01.

A number of analysts have commented on ESPR shares. Bank of America lowered shares of Esperion Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $52.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Esperion Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $44.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Esperion Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Esperion Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.85.

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol in the United States. Its lead product candidates are NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets for the treatment of patients with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease or heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

