Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Invests $43,000 in Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ARCT. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Arcturus Therapeutics by 30.1% in the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,495,842 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $107,072,000 after buying an additional 577,007 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Arcturus Therapeutics by 504.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,560,254 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $66,935,000 after buying an additional 1,302,232 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Arcturus Therapeutics by 123.8% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,376,675 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $59,060,000 after buying an additional 761,631 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Arcturus Therapeutics by 20.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,162,228 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,859,000 after buying an additional 198,866 shares during the period. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Arcturus Therapeutics by 19.6% in the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 324,358 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,915,000 after buying an additional 53,206 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Arcturus Therapeutics alerts:

In related news, Director Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. sold 442,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.54, for a total transaction of $46,675,592.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,557,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,944,407.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Pad Chivukula sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.40, for a total transaction of $464,000.00. 12.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ARCT opened at $73.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.33 and a beta of 3.01. The company has a quick ratio of 11.21, a current ratio of 11.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $68.81 and a 200 day moving average of $61.90. Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.51 and a twelve month high of $129.71.

Several brokerages have commented on ARCT. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $118.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lowered shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. HC Wainwright lowered shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $62.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.64.

Arcturus Therapeutics Company Profile

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, an RNA medicines company, focuses on the treatment of liver and respiratory care diseases. The company engages in the discovery and development of RNA medicines, including the production of RNA drug substance and nanoparticle-formulated drug product; and development of infectious disease vaccines using its Self-Transcribing and Replicating RNA (STARR) technology.

Read More: What is a capital gain?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT).

Receive News & Ratings for Arcturus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcturus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.