Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 2,200 Shares of Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE:MG)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE:MG) by 81.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,900 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mistras Group were worth $38,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Mistras Group by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 26,867 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 7,461 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Mistras Group by 60.6% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 21,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Mistras Group during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mistras Group by 1.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,079,387 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,221,000 after purchasing an additional 13,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Mistras Group by 125.8% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 29,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 16,600 shares in the last quarter. 45.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Manuel N. Stamatakis acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.35 per share, for a total transaction of $147,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 156,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,148,525.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Manuel N. Stamatakis sold 47,721 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.55, for a total value of $217,130.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 136,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $619,992.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 42.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Mistras Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Mistras Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.88.

Shares of NYSE:MG opened at $7.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market cap of $231.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.89 and a 200-day moving average of $5.48. Mistras Group, Inc. has a one year low of $2.77 and a one year high of $10.43.

Mistras Group Company Profile

Mistras Group, Inc provides technology-enabled asset protection solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Services, International, and Products and Systems. It offers non-destructive testing services, as well as predictive maintenance assessments of fixed and rotating assets and inline inspection for pipelines; and engineering consulting services primarily for process equipment, technologies, and facilities.

