NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) Shares Sold by Boston Partners

Boston Partners lessened its stake in shares of NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,316,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 70,865 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned 1.55% of NMI worth $29,825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in shares of NMI during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,096,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of NMI by 87.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 78,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after purchasing an additional 36,697 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of NMI by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its position in shares of NMI by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 22,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of NMI by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 92.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NMI alerts:

NASDAQ NMIH opened at $22.38 on Friday. NMI Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $8.06 and a one year high of $30.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.72.

In other NMI news, Chairman Bradley M. Shuster sold 36,628 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.99, for a total value of $805,449.72. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 636,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,000,571.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Adam Pollitzer sold 54,789 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total value of $1,293,568.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 174,527 shares in the company, valued at $4,120,582.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 246,347 shares of company stock worth $5,701,668. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NMIH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NMI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. BTIG Research upped their target price on NMI from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. B. Riley increased their target price on NMI from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of NMI from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.63.

NMI Profile

NMI Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

Featured Story: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Receive News & Ratings for NMI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NMI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.