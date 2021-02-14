Nordic American Tankers Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:NAT)

Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Friday. Stock traders acquired 35,983 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 800% compared to the typical daily volume of 3,998 call options.

Shares of NAT stock opened at $3.68 on Friday. Nordic American Tankers has a twelve month low of $2.30 and a twelve month high of $9.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $542.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The shipping company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.04). Nordic American Tankers had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 33.12%. The firm had revenue of $37.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.55 million. Research analysts predict that Nordic American Tankers will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 151.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,094,228 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $7,309,000 after buying an additional 1,261,572 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 335,962 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 11,907 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers during the 3rd quarter worth $205,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers during the 3rd quarter worth $242,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers during the 3rd quarter worth $107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NAT shares. TheStreet downgraded Nordic American Tankers from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nordic American Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Nordic American Tankers from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th.

Nordic American Tankers Company Profile

Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, acquires and charters double-hull tankers in Bermuda and internationally. It operates a fleet of 23 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was formerly known as Nordic American Tanker Shipping Limited and changed its name to Nordic American Tankers Limited in June 2011.

