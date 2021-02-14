Nordic Entertainment Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:NENTF) Short Interest Update

Nordic Entertainment Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:NENTF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 9,200 shares, a decrease of 46.2% from the January 14th total of 17,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.2 days.

Several research firms recently commented on NENTF. Nordea Equity Research upgraded shares of Nordic Entertainment Group AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Nordic Entertainment Group AB (publ) from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Nordic Entertainment Group AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, DNB Markets downgraded shares of Nordic Entertainment Group AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th.

Shares of NENTF stock traded up $1.75 on Friday, reaching $53.00. The company had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,257. Nordic Entertainment Group AB has a one year low of $18.00 and a one year high of $58.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $54.63 and its 200 day moving average is $44.46.

Nordic Entertainment Group AB (publ) Company Profile

Nordic Entertainment Group AB (publ) operates as an entertainment provider in Sweden, Norway, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Broadcasting & Streaming, and NENT Studios. The Broadcasting & Streaming segment operates commercial streaming and satellite TV platforms; pay-TV channels and free TV channels; and national radio networks.

