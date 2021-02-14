Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Shares Sold by Redwood Investments LLC

Redwood Investments LLC cut its stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 20.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 21,258 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 5,349 shares during the period. Redwood Investments LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $5,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NSC. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the third quarter valued at $923,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 124.3% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 12,031 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,577,000 after purchasing an additional 6,668 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 11.3% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 20,845 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $4,461,000 after purchasing an additional 2,121 shares during the period. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the third quarter worth $276,000. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 17.8% during the third quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. 67.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NSC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Argus increased their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Norfolk Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $286.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $224.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $215.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $290.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.96.

NSC stock opened at $254.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Norfolk Southern Co. has a one year low of $112.62 and a one year high of $258.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.20 billion, a PE ratio of 32.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $244.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $225.64.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.16. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 15.83%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.55 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be given a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. This is a positive change from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 38.30%.

In other news, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 227 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.10, for a total value of $54,275.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,860,676.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 1,417 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total transaction of $338,663.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,081,690. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,687 shares of company stock valued at $403,241 over the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

