Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

NHYDY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Pareto Securities upgraded shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th.

Shares of Norsk Hydro ASA stock opened at $4.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.63. Norsk Hydro ASA has a twelve month low of $1.89 and a twelve month high of $5.00. The firm has a market cap of $10.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.57.

Norsk Hydro ASA Company Profile

Norsk Hydro ASA operates as an integrated aluminum company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Bauxite & Alumina, Primary Metal, Metal Markets, Rolled Products, Extruded Solutions, and Energy. The Bauxite & Alumina segment engages in bauxite mining activities, production of alumina, and related commercial activities, primarily the sale of alumina.

