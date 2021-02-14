Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) Short Interest Up 168.3% in January

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 54,200 shares, an increase of 168.3% from the January 14th total of 20,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 80,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Norsk Hydro ASA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Norsk Hydro ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Norsk Hydro ASA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Norsk Hydro ASA has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.25.

Get Norsk Hydro ASA alerts:

Shares of NHYDY remained flat at $$4.92 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 200,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,635. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.67 and its 200 day moving average is $3.63. The firm has a market cap of $10.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.57. Norsk Hydro ASA has a 12 month low of $1.89 and a 12 month high of $5.00.

About Norsk Hydro ASA

Norsk Hydro ASA operates as an integrated aluminum company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Bauxite & Alumina, Primary Metal, Metal Markets, Rolled Products, Extruded Solutions, and Energy. The Bauxite & Alumina segment engages in bauxite mining activities, production of alumina, and related commercial activities, primarily the sale of alumina.

Recommended Story: Support Level

Receive News & Ratings for Norsk Hydro ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norsk Hydro ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.