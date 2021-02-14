NorthCoast Asset Management LLC Buys 51,835 Shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) by 449.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,375 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,835 shares during the period. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Toro were worth $6,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of The Toro by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Toro by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. now owns 61,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,856,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Toro by 2,483.4% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 50,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,743,000 after purchasing an additional 48,078 shares in the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Toro by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 65,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,218,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Toro during the 4th quarter valued at about $381,000. 80.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TTC opened at $101.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $11.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.73. The Toro Company has a 1 year low of $52.07 and a 1 year high of $102.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $97.47 and a 200 day moving average of $86.96.

The Toro (NYSE:TTC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 15th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $841.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $772.20 million. The Toro had a net margin of 9.76% and a return on equity of 32.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that The Toro Company will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of The Toro in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $102.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The Toro currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.67.

In related news, VP Blake M. Grams sold 1,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.59, for a total transaction of $103,481.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Peter D. Moeller sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.15, for a total transaction of $101,150.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $245,288.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,061 shares of company stock valued at $3,584,652 over the last three months. 1.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, and markets professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, rental and specialty construction equipment, and other maintenance equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

