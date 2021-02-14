NorthCoast Asset Management LLC Increases Stake in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD)

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 702,554 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,872 shares during the quarter. VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF makes up about 2.0% of NorthCoast Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF were worth $43,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Proequities Inc. boosted its holdings in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 174.9% during the 4th quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 1,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $215,000.

Shares of HYD stock opened at $62.92 on Friday. VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF has a 1-year low of $41.36 and a 1-year high of $66.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $62.21 and a 200 day moving average of $60.69.

