NorthCoast Asset Management LLC Sells 3,274 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC cut its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 80,648 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,274 shares during the quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $8,434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Apriem Advisors raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Apriem Advisors now owns 3,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 32,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,441,000 after acquiring an additional 3,398 shares during the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $5,901,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 172,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,074,000 after acquiring an additional 12,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Copperleaf Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 295.0% during the fourth quarter. Copperleaf Capital LLC now owns 13,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,398,000 after acquiring an additional 9,987 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FTEC stock opened at $112.48 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.00 and a fifty-two week high of $112.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.04.

