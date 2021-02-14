Northwest Bancshares Inc. Boosts Holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Northwest Bancshares Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 13.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,704 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,225 shares during the period. Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $3,754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 54.8% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 373 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Tractor Supply during the third quarter valued at approximately $684,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in Tractor Supply during the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 6.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,150 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new position in Tractor Supply during the third quarter valued at approximately $262,000. 88.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TSCO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $168.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $155.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Tractor Supply has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.16.

Shares of TSCO opened at $159.93 on Friday. Tractor Supply has a 12-month low of $63.89 and a 12-month high of $160.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $149.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $143.82.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 46.65% and a net margin of 7.62%. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. Tractor Supply’s revenue was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 6.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 19th. This is a boost from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is 34.19%.

In other news, EVP John P. Ordus sold 14,047 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.75, for a total value of $2,244,008.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,531,044. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

