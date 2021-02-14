Northwest Bancshares Inc. Cuts Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Northwest Bancshares Inc. lowered its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,325 shares of the company’s stock after selling 529 shares during the period. Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VBK. Trilogy Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $19,817,000. SPC Financial Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 2,933.2% in the third quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 53,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,572,000 after purchasing an additional 52,065 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.5% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 684,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,099,000 after purchasing an additional 35,866 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 55.4% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 92,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,700,000 after purchasing an additional 32,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,418,000.

Shares of VBK stock opened at $302.04 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $123.28 and a fifty-two week high of $302.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $280.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $241.42.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

