Northwest Bancshares Inc. Has $948,000 Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Northwest Bancshares Inc. trimmed its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 10.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,470 shares of the company’s stock after selling 525 shares during the period. Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VOT. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $109,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $230.34 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $106.07 and a 52 week high of $230.37. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $216.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $195.28.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

