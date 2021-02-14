Northwest Bancshares Inc. Reduces Stock Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Northwest Bancshares Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 20.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,184 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,080 shares during the period. Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in The Southern were worth $1,240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SO. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Southern in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Southern in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of The Southern in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Southern in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Southern in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SO opened at $60.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $63.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.03, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.90. The Southern Company has a 1 year low of $41.96 and a 1 year high of $70.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $60.25 and a 200-day moving average of $57.89.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. The Southern’s payout ratio is currently 82.32%.

In related news, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total value of $1,858,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 50,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,116,030.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.93, for a total transaction of $152,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,929,741.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,316,600 in the last quarter. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on The Southern in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America upgraded The Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded The Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $63.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI lowered The Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on The Southern from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.00.

The Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

