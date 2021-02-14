Northwest Bancshares Inc. Sells 15,056 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Northwest Bancshares Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 45.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,826 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 15,056 shares during the period. Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Price Wealth LLC grew its stake in Oracle by 153.0% in the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 587 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.54% of the company’s stock.

ORCL stock opened at $63.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $185.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $39.71 and a twelve month high of $66.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $62.70 and its 200-day moving average is $59.31.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $9.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.78 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 101.26% and a net margin of 26.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 7th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 6th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 27.75%.

In related news, CAO W Corey West sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $13,000,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 309,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,127,055. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.91, for a total value of $1,522,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 70,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,276,795.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 325,000 shares of company stock valued at $20,685,750 in the last 90 days. 39.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ORCL. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Oracle from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Cleveland Research lowered shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Oracle from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.16.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

