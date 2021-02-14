Northwest Bancshares Inc. Sells 200 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Northwest Bancshares Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,646 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $2,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 96.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,886,003 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $810,393,000 after acquiring an additional 2,396,294 shares during the period. Maj Invest Holding A S raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 106.9% during the 4th quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 1,934,106 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $310,443,000 after acquiring an additional 999,428 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 186.2% during the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,525,532 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $253,025,000 after acquiring an additional 992,575 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,382,572 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $892,753,000 after acquiring an additional 958,338 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 122.5% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 1,470,668 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $243,925,000 after acquiring an additional 809,644 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on LOW. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $186.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $166.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Truist reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Friday, November 20th. Zelman & Associates raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $181.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Lowe’s Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $171.82.

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $177.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $168.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $162.64. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.00 and a 1 year high of $180.67. The stock has a market cap of $129.81 billion, a PE ratio of 25.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.01. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 211.33%. The firm had revenue of $22.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.08 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.7 EPS for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

Featured Article: What is the Producer Price Index (PPI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.