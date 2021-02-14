Northwest Bancshares Inc. Sells 515 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Northwest Bancshares Inc. cut its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 40,307 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 515 shares during the period. International Business Machines comprises approximately 1.3% of Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $5,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,704 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 2.8% in the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 3,108 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 10,259 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 10,412 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. 55.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE IBM opened at $120.80 on Friday. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $90.56 and a 52-week high of $154.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $107.64 billion, a PE ratio of 13.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The technology company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.28. International Business Machines had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 48.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.71 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.40%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.90%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on IBM. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $138.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. International Business Machines has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.71.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, and Internet of Things (IoT), weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

