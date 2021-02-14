Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $56.00.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NUS. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $71.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday.

In related news, CFO Mark H. Lawrence sold 3,993 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.61, for a total transaction of $202,085.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 48,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,455,900.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Ryan S. Napierski sold 10,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.12, for a total transaction of $600,422.72. Following the transaction, the president now owns 83,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,945,742.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 52,393 shares of company stock valued at $2,853,563. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 28,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 37.9% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NUS traded down $4.81 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $48.81. 1,705,004 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 445,580. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Nu Skin Enterprises has a 12-month low of $12.31 and a 12-month high of $63.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $57.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.35.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.21. Nu Skin Enterprises had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 19.18%. As a group, research analysts predict that Nu Skin Enterprises will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. This is an increase from Nu Skin Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is 48.39%.

About Nu Skin Enterprises

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes personal care and wellness products worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Me customized skin care and ageLOC Spa systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and Epoch products comprising botanical ingredients derived from renewable sources, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products.

