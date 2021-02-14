Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) Rating Lowered to Neutral at DA Davidson

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) was downgraded by research analysts at DA Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a $58.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $71.00. DA Davidson’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 18.83% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.00.

NYSE NUS opened at $48.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $57.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.35. Nu Skin Enterprises has a 1 year low of $12.31 and a 1 year high of $63.85. The company has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.43, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.37.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.21. Nu Skin Enterprises had a return on equity of 19.18% and a net margin of 6.54%. Research analysts expect that Nu Skin Enterprises will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, President Ryan S. Napierski sold 10,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.12, for a total value of $600,422.72. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 83,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,945,742.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel D Matthew Dorny sold 6,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.81, for a total transaction of $315,022.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 44,373 shares in the company, valued at $2,254,592.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 52,393 shares of company stock worth $2,853,563. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,271,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,965,000 after buying an additional 20,083 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,723,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,790,000 after buying an additional 367,096 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 781,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,132,000 after buying an additional 9,946 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 743,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,232,000 after buying an additional 2,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP acquired a new stake in Nu Skin Enterprises in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,957,000. 73.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes personal care and wellness products worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Me customized skin care and ageLOC Spa systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and Epoch products comprising botanical ingredients derived from renewable sources, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products.

