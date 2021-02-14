Nucor Co. Expected to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of $1.16 Per Share (NYSE:NUE)

Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) – Analysts at KeyCorp increased their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Nucor in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 10th. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of $1.16 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.00. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Nucor’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.31 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.10 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Nucor from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Nucor in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Nucor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Nucor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Nucor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.90.

Nucor stock opened at $56.34 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.15. The stock has a market cap of $17.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.33. Nucor has a 12-month low of $27.52 and a 12-month high of $58.52. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.45 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 2.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nucor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in Nucor in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Nucor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its position in Nucor by 13,914.3% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 981 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in Nucor by 114.6% in the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 983 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. 75.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.88, for a total transaction of $538,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 100,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,419,088.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. This is a positive change from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.59%.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

