Nuveen ESG Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:NULC) Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:NULC) were up 0.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $37.22 and last traded at $37.22. Approximately 159 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 2,247 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.02.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.49.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap ETF stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:NULC) by 214.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,869 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,956 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.57% of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap ETF worth $84,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

