Nuveen Maryland Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMY) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Maryland Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMY) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, a decline of 44.0% from the January 14th total of 11,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Maryland Quality Municipal Income Fund by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 157,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,224,000 after purchasing an additional 9,748 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in Nuveen Maryland Quality Municipal Income Fund by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 171,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,413,000 after buying an additional 3,426 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Nuveen Maryland Quality Municipal Income Fund by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Nuveen Maryland Quality Municipal Income Fund by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 137,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,943,000 after buying an additional 11,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in Nuveen Maryland Quality Municipal Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth $25,000.

Shares of NYSE:NMY remained flat at $$14.32 during mid-day trading on Friday. 30,904 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,293. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.10. Nuveen Maryland Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 52 week low of $10.50 and a 52 week high of $14.41.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.053 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.44%.

About Nuveen Maryland Quality Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen Maryland Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors, LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Maryland. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments the income from which is exempt from regular federal and Maryland income taxes.

