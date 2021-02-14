NuVista Energy Ltd. (NVA.TO) (TSE:NVA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

NuVista Energy Ltd. (NVA.TO) (TSE:NVA) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$1.77.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Firstegy downgraded shares of NuVista Energy Ltd. (NVA.TO) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of NuVista Energy Ltd. (NVA.TO) from C$1.00 to C$1.25 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of NuVista Energy Ltd. (NVA.TO) from C$1.75 to C$2.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. ATB Capital raised their target price on shares of NuVista Energy Ltd. (NVA.TO) from C$1.40 to C$1.50 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of NuVista Energy Ltd. (NVA.TO) from C$1.00 to C$1.20 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th.

Shares of NVA traded up C$0.12 on Friday, reaching C$1.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,585,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,241,613. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 167.50, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of C$376.96 million and a P/E ratio of -0.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.90. NuVista Energy Ltd. has a 12-month low of C$0.24 and a 12-month high of C$2.35.

NuVista Energy Ltd. (NVA.TO) Company Profile

NuVista Energy Ltd., a condensate and natural gas company, engages in the development, delineation, and production of condensate, oil, and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily focuses on the condensate-rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin.

