NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation, fifteen have issued a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $179.52.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NXPI. Truist upped their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $165.00 to $209.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $216.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $173.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $135.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th.

NASDAQ:NXPI traded up $0.39 on Friday, hitting $194.39. The stock had a trading volume of 1,671,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,825,799. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $54.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -366.77, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $170.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $144.92. NXP Semiconductors has a 1-year low of $58.41 and a 1-year high of $195.89.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.12. NXP Semiconductors had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a positive return on equity of 17.16%. As a group, analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Christopher L. Jensen sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.03, for a total value of $347,757.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,649.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 2,697 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.09, for a total transaction of $526,157.73. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,616 shares in the company, valued at $1,095,625.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 76,611 shares of company stock worth $13,552,135. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NXPI. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Cordasco Financial Network grew its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 45.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 271 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 184.8% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 299 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. 88.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors ; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as Near Field Communications, Ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; Radio Frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

