Observer Market Capitalization Tops $12.21 Million (OBSR)

Observer (CURRENCY:OBSR) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 14th. One Observer coin can now be bought for about $0.0053 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Observer has traded 46% higher against the US dollar. Observer has a market cap of $12.21 million and $9.55 million worth of Observer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33.52 or 0.00068901 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $476.88 or 0.00980115 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00006723 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.83 or 0.00051024 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00004158 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,509.30 or 0.05157282 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.35 or 0.00025373 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.95 or 0.00018398 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002059 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0893 or 0.00000184 BTC.

About Observer

Observer (CRYPTO:OBSR) is a coin. It was first traded on October 5th, 2018. Observer’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,296,917,316 coins. Observer’s official website is www.obsr.org. Observer’s official Twitter account is @observerfounda1. The Reddit community for Observer is /r/OBSR.

According to CryptoCompare, “OBSR (OBSERVER Coin) is a utility coin that promotes crowd-sourced weather data trading. Individuals earn OBSR by sending personal weather observations, such as air temperature, pressure, humidity, and fine dust concentrations, to the OBSERVER FOUNDATION. Whenever observations are successfully performed the data provider receives OBSR as compensation. All observations are subject to quality control by meteorological experts and managed through big data technology. Data buyers can purchase OBSR from the cryptocurrency exchanges for weather data and acquire data through the OBSERVER FOUNDATION. “

Observer Coin Trading

Observer can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Observer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Observer should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Observer using one of the exchanges listed above.

