Occidental Petroleum (OXY) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 16th. Analysts expect Occidental Petroleum to post earnings of ($0.62) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of OXY stock opened at $25.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.02. Occidental Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $8.52 and a fifty-two week high of $43.60. The firm has a market cap of $23.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 2.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.15.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.16%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.76%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on OXY. Mizuho upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $11.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Occidental Petroleum from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. UBS Group lowered Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Truist lifted their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $11.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $10.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Occidental Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.59.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Marketing and Midstream.

