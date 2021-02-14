Ocuphire Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUP) Short Interest Up 107.6% in January

Ocuphire Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUP) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 24,700 shares, an increase of 107.6% from the January 14th total of 11,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 84,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Ocuphire Pharma in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on Ocuphire Pharma in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:OCUP traded down $0.63 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.50. 113,605 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 111,611. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.88. Ocuphire Pharma has a 52 week low of $3.68 and a 52 week high of $14.80.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Ocuphire Pharma stock. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Ocuphire Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUP) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $322,000. Comerica Bank owned approximately 2.68% of Ocuphire Pharma as of its most recent SEC filing. 63.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ocuphire Pharma

Ocuphire Pharma, Inc engages in the research and development of ophthalmic biopharmaceutical products. It focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of several eye disorders. The company was founded by Mina Patel Soouch and Alan R. Meyer in February 2018 and is headquartered in Farmington Hills, MI.

