Oddo Bhf Upgrades Rexel (OTCMKTS:RXEEY) to Outperform

Rexel (OTCMKTS:RXEEY) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Oddo Bhf from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on RXEEY. HSBC cut Rexel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Rexel in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Rexel in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Rexel in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS:RXEEY opened at $15.62 on Friday. Rexel has a 52 week low of $5.78 and a 52 week high of $16.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.73.

About Rexel

Rexel SA distributes electrical products for residential, commercial, and industrial sectors. The company offers smart cameras, sensors, controllers, and monitoring software; light sources, lights, and control switches; climate control products, including heat pumps, air conditioning, and water heaters; fire alarms, surveillance equipment, access controls devices, and emergency lightings; and connection cables, switches, and routers, as well as enclosures, mounts, and racks.

